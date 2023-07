NEW YORK (PIX11) — PIX11 News remembers a colleague we lost over the weekend. Meteorologist Elise Finch from WCBS passed away at the age of 51.

Finch, who lived in Mount Vernon, had been with CBS New York for 16 years. She leaves behind her husband, Graig, and their daughter Grace.

PIX11 News sends its deepest condolences to Finch’s family, friends, and co-workers.