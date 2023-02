NEW YORK (PIX11) — Lets… go… Mets!

The 24th consecutive New York Mets baseball season on PIX11 swings into action on Sunday, March 12, when the Mets will face the Rays for the first of 31 broadcasts of Mets games airing on PIX11.

To catch the Mets all season long, tune to PIX11 on your TV to watch the Amazins’.

See the full Mets schedule below:

Game Day Date Opponent Time Home/Away 1. Sunday March 12 Rays (pre-season) 1 p.m. Port St. Lucie 2. Saturday March 25 Cardinals (pre-season) 6 p.m. Port St. Lucie 3. Sunday March 26 Marlins (pre-season) 4 p.m. Port St. Lucie 4. Saturday April 15 Athletics 4 p.m. Away 5. Sunday April 16 Athletics 4 p.m. Away 6. Friday April 28 Braves 7 p.m. Home 7. Friday May 19 Guardians 7 p.m. Home 8. Saturday May 20 Guardians 4 p.m. Home 9. Friday May 26 Rockies 8:30 p.m. Away 10. Saturday May 27 Rockies 9 p.m. Away 11. Tuesday June 13 Yankees 7 p.m. Home 12. Saturday June 17 Cardinals 4 p.m. Home 13. Sunday June 18 Cardinals 1:30 p.m. Home 14. Saturday June 24 Phillies 4 p.m. Away 15. Sunday June 25 Phillies 1:30 p.m. Away 16. Sunday July 9 Padres 4 p.m. Away 17. Sunday July 16 Dodgers 1:30 p.m. Home 18. Saturday July 22 Red Sox 4 p.m. Away 19. Sunday July 23 Red Sox TBD Away 20. Friday July 28 Nationals 7 p.m. Home 21. Sunday July 30 Nationals 1:30 p.m. Home 22. Friday Aug. 11 Braves 7 p.m. Home 23. Saturday Aug. 19 Cardinals 7 p.m. Away 24. Sunday Aug. 20 Cardinals 2 p.m. Away 25. Saturday Aug. 26 Angels 7 p.m. Home 26. Sunday Aug. 27 Angels 1:30 p.m. Home 27. Saturday Sept. 16 Reds 7 p.m. Home 28. Sunday Sept. 17 Reds 1:30 p.m. Home 29. Saturday Sept. 23 Phillies 4 p.m. Away 30. Sunday Sept. 24 Phillies 1 p.m. Away 31. Saturday Sept. 30 Phillies 7 p.m. Home

(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)