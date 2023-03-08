NEW YORK (PIX11) — Take in beautiful cherry blossoms in peak season at Central Park with the new interactive Cherry Blossom Tracker Map, launched by the Central Park Conservancy.

The nonprofit, which raises funds, manages capital work, and oversees daily Central Park care, unveiled the map on Wednesday.

“Ranging from deep magenta to pale pink to crisp white, Central Park’s cherry trees are a must-see in spring. Their blossoms are beautiful, but these flowers are fleeting—and with this year’s warm winter, they’re blooming much earlier than usual,” the agency said in a statement.

Expert arborists take care of over 170 species of trees and will provide real-time information on the five different cherry blossom blooms throughout the park.

The Central Park Cherry Blossom Tracker Map offers the following:

Where to Go: Based on six key locations, whether east or west of the Reservoir, overlooking Cherry Hill, or just south of the Great Lawns

Based on six key locations, whether east or west of the Reservoir, overlooking Cherry Hill, or just south of the Great Lawns When to Go: Based on the Conservancy’s color-coded system outlining what areas are pre-peak, peak and post-peak

Based on the Conservancy’s color-coded system outlining what areas are pre-peak, peak and post-peak What to See: From the graceful weeping boughs of the Higan to the delicate white blooms of the Yoshino

Central Park Conservancy’s new Cherry Blossom tracker.