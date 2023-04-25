YONKERS, N.Y. (PIX11)– The city council in Yonkers unanimously passed a resolution Tuesday night approving fines between $1,000 and $1,500 for anyone caught in Yonkers with a stolen catalytic converter.

That’s $1,000 per stolen catalytic converter.

City Councilmember Anthony Merante who sponsored the legislation tells PIX11 News “No one should be in possession of a catalytic converter unless they can prove ownership of it, which means, you or I should never have a catalytic converter in the backseat of our car.”

Last November, the Yonkers Mayor and Council Majority leader handed out free etching kits so residents could put serial numbers on their catalytic converters in the hopes of tracing them when stolen.

Catalytic converter thefts have soared across the tri-state area. PIX11 requested stats from the NYPD. In an email, the NYPD said citywide, in 2020, there were 802 catalytic converter thefts. In 2021, there were 3,705 and in 2022, there were 8,591. That’s a more than 971% increase in two years.

In the first two months of 2023, the NYPD reports 847 catalytic converter thefts, more than in all of 2020.

Catalytic converters are valuable for the precious metals inside once they are melted down.