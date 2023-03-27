NEW YORK (PIX11) – This wasn’t your typical subway rescue for New York’s Finest.

On Sunday, NYPD officers were called to save a cat from inside a subway tunnel. The cat was discovered entangled in a feather boa on a catwalk in the tunnel, according to a tweet by the NYPD.

NYPD officers and NYC Transit personnel were able to free the cat, which was taken to a New York City Animal Care Centers facility for evaluation.

It wasn’t clear where in the subway system the incident occurred or whether the cat got tangled on its own or was tied up. The NYPD did not respond to PIX11’s request for additional information.