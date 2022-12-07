NEW YORK (PIX11) — Cashless tolling at the Lincoln Tunnel is just days away.

The change at the busy crossing between New Jersey and New York City will kick in on Dec. 11. Drivers with E-ZPass will continue as usual. Those without E-ZPass will have their license plates photographed by cameras. They’ll receive bills in the mail later.

Toll booths will eventually be removed. With them gone, drivers will be able to move under toll gantries at open-road speeds.

Drivers who use the carpool discount plan are out of luck with the boots being deactivated. Around 3 percent of drivers at all crossings managed by the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey use the carpool rate.

“Toll booths have served us well in the past when toll collection required someone to accept coins or tickets in exchange for passage, but at some point, nostalgia must make way for advances in technology that improve our lives – which for many of us in this region revolve around our daily commutes,” Port Authority Chairman Kevin O’Toole previously said. “The deactivation of the Port Authority’s last toll booths and upgrade to a cashless electronic system is not just a sentimental footnote in the timeline of our legacy bridges and tunnels, but a key milestone in our agency’s stewardship of the bistate region’s critical infrastructure.”