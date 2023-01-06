NEW YORK (PIX11) — It’s a brand-new initiative that pays NYCHA residents for their trash. What began as a local mom’s effort to recycle and live sustainably has grown into a team around New York City. People that constantly recycle are given gift cards.

Brigitte Vicenty and John Johnson are the co-founders of the inner city green team. They lead a collection team of six NYCHA residents here at the Wagner houses. They’ve helped create a convenient recycling system for families in the 22 buildings at the NYCHA development.

Their operations started in a Brownsville basement. Their headquarters is a community room at the Wagner houses converted into a green hub of cardboard, metals, plastic paper, and glass. Mother of two, LaConia Ware, got a golden ticket Friday. She was so excited. The inner city green team has collected more than 90 tons of recyclables so far.

Each household gets special bags, and they put their recyclables inside. Then they collect and sort.

Johnson said nothing motivates people more than money. So they gave out dozens of these golden tickets and $25 Amazon and Target gift cards for people who recycle consistently.

Angelina Vega got a special house call. She got a golden ticket for recycling every week in 2022.

Vicenty and Johnson said their goal is to expand the program to all NYCHA developments.

If you want to volunteer or learn more about the inner city green team. Go to https://www.innercitygreenteam.org