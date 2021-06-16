Carnegie Hall hosts virtual Juneteenth event

NEW YORK — Juneteenth recognizes when slaves discovered they were free, more than two and a half years after Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation.

It’s more than just a day of freedom, it’s a day of healing and reckoning.

Juneteenth, also known as Jubilee, Day, Freedom Day, and Emancipation Day, has been celebrated by African Americans since the late 1800s. But recently there is a renewed interest following the murders of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and other Black Americans.

Now, the day continues to resonate in new and different ways. In honor of the historic day, Carnegie Hall and Healing of the Nations Foundation will host a virtual event this weekend to mark the occasion and recognize contributions made by prominent African Americans today.

Performers include Wayne Brady, the Aeolian Singers, and Alvin Ailey dancers. But In addition to music, dance, and commentary, the evening also recognizes contributions made by prominent African Americans today. You can tune in to live at Carnegie Hall to catch the 90-minute show beginning at 7:30 p.m. on June 19.