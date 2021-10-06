‘Carmello had his 1st goal’: Mom recalls son’s last soccer game before fatal crash, as twin brother fights to live

MORRIS PARK, the Bronx — Candice Edwards said she was doing the laundry all day last Saturday, when her partner, Troy Carter, took their 7-year-old twin sons out for the day, along with Carter’s 11 year -old-daughter.

Carmello and Romello had just finished a soccer game in Glen Cove, and it was special for Carmello.

“Carmello had his first goal,” Candice Edwards told PIX11 News by phone. “He did a Fortnite dance.”

The mom spoke to PIX11 News from Jacobi Hospital in the Bronx, where she’s been keeping a vigil for Carmello’s twin, Romello. The brothers were riding in the back seat of their dad’s Nissan Altima early Sunday morning when it hit the retaining wall of a private home in New Rochelle just off the northbound Hutchinson River Parkway.

Troy Carter, 37, was pronounced dead at the scene.

“I think he was lost,” Edwards said.

Carmello, who was riding behind his father, died at Jacobi Hospital, a trauma center several miles away in the Bronx.

It’s the same hospital where his brother, Romello, underwent surgery on admission Sunday morning. The third grader also survived a five hour surgery on Monday and faces an important operation this coming Friday. Romello Carter, who’s supposed to turn 8 on Oct. 17, suffered severe internal trauma in the crash.

“He can wake up and squeeze your hand,” Romello’s mother told us over the phone. “He responded to my voice. He’s in a deep sedation.”

“He’s in a lot of pain,” the mother said. “You can tell he’s trying to talk.”

The boys’ older sister, Tiara. also underwent surgery and her mother has also been at Jacobi.

Candice Edwards, a program administrator at Northwell Health in New Hyde Park, established a GoFundMe page to help cover funeral and medical expenses, but everything is still too fresh for Edwards to contemplate planning a memorial for 7-year-old Carmello.

“I’ve never been to a wake or funeral,” Edwards said. “I don’t like that kind of atmosphere.”

Edwards spoke to PIX11 News about her two sons, who were “best friends” but always placed in separate classes in the Glen Cove school district, where they grew up.

Yet the brothers played on the same sports teams, and one photo provided by Edwards showed Carmello and Romello dressed in their red Little League uniforms from this past summer. Carmello, on the left in the photo, was wearing his baseball cap and holding a trophy, as the season ended.

Another photo shows the twins when they were a bit younger, with their proud dad in the middle of the picture.

Yet another photo shows the family joyful at the beach, Candice Edwards taking a selfie with the twins and Troy Carter in the back.

“Troy always brought them everywhere,” Edwards said.

Edwards said Troy Carter was working at a Syosset warehouse when he developed knee and hip trouble earlier this year. Carter had knee surgery in May, followed by a hip replacement in June.

“He was using crutches and a cane,” Edwards said about the 6’4″ Carter.

Edwards said her surviving son, Romello, has a heart of gold and is very affectionate.

“He will hug you and not even know you,” Edwards told PIX11 News.

The mom said she’s keeping faith in the doctors and nurses at Jacobi, because they’ve been so committed to Romello’s care.

“He has a ’round the clock’ team,” the mother said. “He has his own nurse. I feel like he’s literally the president here.”