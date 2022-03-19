ST PATRICK’S CATHEDRAL (PIX11) — Cardinal Timothy Dolan returned from his native Missouri to celebrate a memorial Mass for his mother, Shirley Jean Radcliffe Dolan, at Saint Patrick’s Cathedral, a week after she died at age 93 at an assisted living facility.

“We buried her on the eve of St. Patrick’s Day at her old parish, Immaculate Conception, in Maplewood, Missouri,” Dolan told a large crowd that attended the 10 a.m. service. The Cardinal noted the memorial Mass was being held on the Feast of St. Joseph, patron saint of a happy death. “And my mom had a happy death, 93 years,” the Cardinal said.

Shirley Jean Radcliffe Dolan

Dozens and dozens of priests and bishops from throughout the Archdiocese of New York were part of the procession up the main aisle at St. Patrick’s. Archbishop Roberto Gonzalez of Puerto Rico was among the clergy who concelebrated the Mass The Greek Archbishop of New York also sat in a special place on the altar.

The Cardinal’s brother, Patrick, was also present. Cardinal Dolan is the oldest of five children. Many have said he inherited his mother’s quick wit and faith.

PIX11 News first met Shirley Dolan when she flew with an entourage of 50, extended family members from Missouri in February 2012 for her son’s elevation to the position of Cardinal, a “prince of the church.”

On Saturday, Joan Lewis — a veteran correspondent with the EWTN Network, who is based in Vatican City — flew to New York City from Rome so she could pay her respects to the Cardinal. Lewis first met Shirley Dolan more than 20 years ago. “I just knew in my heart I had to come,” Joan Lewis said.

She recalled offering to show Mrs. Dolan around Rome when the proud mom first visited the city in 2000.

The two met again in 2009, when Timothy Dolan was installed as Archbishop of New York.

“Years later, when I did meet her here in New York for his installation, she came up to me and said, ‘I remember you, you’re Joan,'” Lewis remembered. “I remember you from your kindness in Rome.”

“And what was so wonderful,” Lewis continued, “she made sure for the installation that I was included in the family events, the family Mass, the family breakfast, etc.”

Cardinal Dolan was subdued for much of the Mass and recalled a Missouri priest who had attended to 400 dying soldiers during World War II. He remembered the priest saying, “They died with two words on their lips: God…and mom.”

The Cardinal said he praised God for his mother’s life “but most of all the promise of everlasting life.” He noted that he’d lost his father suddenly 45 years ago, while his mother enjoyed a long life.

Finally, near the end of the Mass, Dolan did display the trademark wit he shared with his mother, joking that the “livestream” Masses fed from St. Patrick’s Cathedral might see a ratings drop, now that his mom was gone.

The Cardinal did seem sincerely touched by all who attended his mother’s memorial Mass, warmly greeting them in the middle aisle, once the service was over.