NEW YORK (PIX11) — Timothy Cardinal Dolan, archbishop of New York, certainly knows the power of prayer, but even that didn’t make him immune from a double whammy of COVID-19 and RSV.

“I got all the vaccines,” Cardinal Dolan said this week. “I’ve been behaving, doesn’t that tick you off? You do all the right stuff, and you still get sick.”

The remnants of the two viruses were still slightly evident in the cardinal’s voice, as he sat for an interview with PIX11 News in advance of Midnight Mass Sunday to celebrate the birth of Christ. PIX11 will continue its annual tradition of airing the Christmas Mass “live” from St. Patrick’s Cathedral at midnight Christmas morning.

“You’re the only ones in the world,” Dolan joked, “who can tell me to do a short sermon, because you’re in a tight time frame with Midnight Mass.”

The cardinal turned serious when talking about global events adding some sadness to holiday celebrations this year. He referenced the war between Israel and Hamas impacting the biblical birthplace of Christ. And he reinforced the theme that his enduring message at Christmas is one of hope, with the birth of the child Jesus.

“He conquers all this darkness, this sin, this death, this violence, this sense of discouragement that we feel today,” Dolan said.

This will be Dolan’s 15th time celebrating Midnight Mass in New York City, and he talked about the migrant crisis we are facing here at home.

“Even though we know our immigration laws badly need fixing, and it’s a big mess, can we be united in reaching out with charity and welcome to the ones that are here?” Dolan asked.

Dolan said asylum seekers come here believing they will have better lives in America “and then see they’re often looked upon as criminals. A lot of our refugees are finding no room at the inn.”

The cardinal is not publicly addressing Pope Francis’ announcement this week that he will allow priests to do public blessings of same-sex couples, although not in a church or other type of marital ceremony.

He did say the South American-born pontiff, who has suffered health problems in 2023, was an advocate for the poor and marginalized.

“He’s a real reformer,” Dolan said of Pope Francis. “And in the 2,000-year history of the church, reform is always returning to the roots of the gospel. Always returning to the time of Jesus.”

Dolan displayed his trademark humor when we noticed a photo of him doing a small “kick” while standing in line with the Rockettes, during an appearance at the Radio City Music Hall Christmas Show.

“I’m proud of it,” the cardinal said of his picture. “I kicked a little bit, and then I had to come home and get a cortisone shot!”