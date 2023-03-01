NEW YORK (PIX11) — Rapper Cardi B has completed her court-mandated community service over a Queens strip club fight, a spokesperson for the district attorney confirmed Wednesday.

She’d been sentenced to 15 days of service and was given until March 1 to finish it all after a judge granted her an extension.

“Community service has been the best thing that has happened to me,” the rapper tweeted on Saturday. “Almost like a spiritual journey because sometimes I leave these centers in tears. Those people that we leave behind they just need somebody to talk and a lil push and YOU might be able to change their life forever.”

The rapper, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, had tweeted throughout her community service. Her last tweet about it was on Monday.

“Community service today till 4pm …..Just cause you famous it don’t mean your special …OBEY THE LAW!,” she tweeted.

Cardi B rejected a plea deal in connection with the October 2018 assault the case in 2019. Later in the year, she pleaded not guilty. The rapper was indicted on 14 charges, including two felony counts of attempted assault. After her eventual guilty plea, Cardi B owned up to having made bad choices and said she wanted to set a good example for her kids.

“These moments don’t define me and they are not reflective of who I am now,” she said at the time. “I’m looking forward to moving past this situation with my family and friends and getting back to the things I love the most—the music and my fans.”