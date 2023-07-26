Police are searching for a suspect after a woman was attacked and her car was stolen in the Bronx Monday. (Credit: DCPI)

NEW YORK (PIX11) – Police are searching for a suspect after a woman was attacked and her car was stolen in the Bronx Monday.

Police said the suspect approached a 60-year-old woman seated in her car and forcibly opened the door. He’s then accused of dragging her out of the car and punching and kicking her, police said.

The suspect then stole the car and drove away on Steenwick Avenue, police said. The woman was taken to Montefiore Medical Center and is in stable condition.

Police described the suspect as around 5’8” with a slim build. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, dark-colored pants and light-colored sneakers, police said.

The vehicle is a black 2015 Toyota Rav4 SUV.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).