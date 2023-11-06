FREEPORT, N.Y. (PIX11) – A man is accused of driving while intoxicated after his car struck a pole and split in half in Freeport on Sunday, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

Hakeem Matheus, 28, was allegedly driving eastbound on West Sunrise Highway near Mckinley Avenue around 4:08 a.m. when his 2014 black Toyota Camry went off the road and hit the pole, police said.

When officers arrived, they found the rear half of the car in the road and the front half up against a building, according to authorities.

Matheus and a 27-year-old man in the passenger seat were both taken to a local hospital for serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Matheus was charged with DUI, vehicular assault, reckless endangerment, reckless driving, assault and operating an unregistered vehicle. He will be arraigned when medically practical, according to authorities.

