MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) – A moped driver was injured after a car driving away from police smashed into their scooter, according to the NYPD.

Officers were trying to stop the car near 34th Street and 9th Avenue around 10 p.m. when the crash happened, police said.

The fleeing car bounced off another vehicle before colliding with the scooter, according to authorities.

The driver of the car was taken into custody, police said. The moped driver was taken to Bellevue Hospital with a leg injury.