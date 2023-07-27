BALDWIN, N.Y. (PIX11) – A car smashed into a house in Baldwin before driving away from the scene of the accident, the Nassau County Police Department said.

The crash happened Wednesday around 10 p.m. Police said a 2021 Toyota Corolla was driving eastbound on Miller Place when the vehicle ran off the road and crashed into the home, causing exterior damage.

No one in the home was injured, according to police. Authorities said the driver of the car and a passenger were seen driving away from the scene southbound on Milburn Avenue.

Submit tips to police by calling Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.