Canine cops prepared to police subways amid rise in violent crime

NEW YORK — The NYPD’s K-9 units are always on duty. Now, the dogs are ready to head underground and police the busiest and largest mass transit system in the United States.

Lt. John Pappas showed off K-9 Shabba, whose special harness takes his sniffing skills to the next level. Pappas said the NYPD has taken the dogs and made them able to detect chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosive threats.

“We are the first police department to do this in the world,” Pappas said.

With violent subway crime on the rise, and with the city being a target for terrorism, the K-9 units are trained to detect threats of all kinds — whether a person or something else.

But it’s not just their training that helps the community. The dogs also make straphangers feel at ease while they’re riding the rails.

“In addition to our daily patrols, we also have the opportunity to interact with a lot of people,” Sgt. Kristopher Jezsek said. “We are able to communicate with them.”