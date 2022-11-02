NEW YORK (PIX11) — Hundreds of drones will take to the sky over New York City on Thursday to celebrate Candy Crush’s 10th anniversary, according to a press release.

The synchronized drones will recreate iconic elements from the game over the Hudson River. There will also be a celebration at the Battery Park Esplanade Plaza.

“To mark the occasion, downtown Manhattan will be transformed into a candified carnival where viewers can enjoy this surreal takeover of the New York City Skyline,” according to the press release.

Candy Crush teased their drone show in an October tweet. The drone show has been scheduled for 7:45 p.m. It will happen Friday night instead if there’s rain Thursday.

This won’t be the first drone show over the Hudson River. In June, drones were used to celebrate the 2022 NBA Draft.