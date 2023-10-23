QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) – A beloved crossing guard who was struck and killed by a truck while on the job in Queens will be remembered by loved ones Monday night.

A candlelight vigil is planned near the intersection of Woodhaven Boulevard and Atlantic Avenue, where Krystyna Naprawa lost her life.

The truck driver involved in the accident Friday morning, Hector Yepes, was issued a desk appearance summons.

He faces two minor charges including failure to yield to a pedestrian.

Erin Pflaumer is a digital content producer from Long Island who has covered both local and national news since 2018. She joined PIX11 in 2023. See more of her work here.