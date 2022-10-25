BROOKLYN (PIX11) — An artist in Brooklyn is using her talent to help those battling breast cancer.

Julia Kirtley leaned on art when she learned she had breast cancer. Now she hopes it inspires others and helps them heal.

She brought her art journal along with pencils and crayons to every medical appointment. It gave Kirtley the opportunity to create and feel at ease while sitting in waiting rooms.

Kirtley now hold virtual art therapy classes for cancer patients.

“Art can transform people. Art can kind of transform the mind and put you in a state where you’re just thinking joyous thoughts, you’re creating,” Kirtley said. “And so I thought, you know, this can really work for cancer patients.”