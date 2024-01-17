NEW YORK (PIX11) – There are numerous delays and cancellations on the LIRR Wednesday morning due to ongoing switch trouble, according to transit officials.

Both the Ronkonkoma and Port Jefferson branches of the LIRR are experiencing disruptions due to switch trouble west of Hicksville. The agency previously put eastbound service on hold, but it has since resumed.

The Montauk branch is also experiencing delays due to switch trouble.

For more information on train service, check out the MTA’s website.

