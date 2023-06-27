NEW YORK (PIX11) — Smoke from the Canadian wildfires is expected to impact the air quality in the New York area this week, according to Gov. Kathy Hochul.

Air Quality Health Advisories are in effect for Western and Central New York, plus Eastern Lake Ontario for Wednesday and Thursday, the governor tweeted Tuesday.

“Air quality is expected to reach unhealthy levels in some areas,” Hochul said on social media.

On Wednesday, the advisory will be in effect from 12 a.m. through 11:59 p.m., according to the Department of Environmental Conservation. No timeline was given for Thursday.

“Masks will be available throughout the state and New Yorkers should check the latest air quality information via http://airnow.gov, @NYSDEC, or their weather app,” she said.

The warning comes weeks after the Canadian wildfires clouded New York City with unhealthy air quality levels for several days. Smoke from the wildfires was visible for several thousand feet up in the atmosphere, officials said.

As of Tuesday afternoon, New York City had an air quality of 59, which is considered moderate. Air quality of 151 and higher is considered “unhealthy.”