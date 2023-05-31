NEW YORK (PIX11) — Some New Yorkers may see grey overcast skies, despite the sunny weather on Wednesday, due to smoke from the burning wildfires in Nova Scotia, Canada.

“Clouds across LI and SE CT will give way to hazy sunshine with another day of smoke aloft from the Nova Scotia wildfires,” said the New York National Weather Service branch on Twitter.

Compared to the blazes in Alberta, these particular wildfires in Halifax are closer in distance, explained PIX11’s Stacey Ann-Gooden. Expect hazy skies and a more vibrant sunrise and sunset as a result.

An air quality alert has been issued in New Jersey until Wednesday night, according to a tweet from the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection.

Sensitive groups, including those with heart or lung disease, the elderly, and the young should limit strenuous activities and the amount of time active outdoors