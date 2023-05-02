NEW YORK (PIX11)– Business owners who operate food trucks, carts and merchandise stalls are ready to serve people on the go. There’s always something to discover.

The Street Vendor Project is sponsoring an event to encourage customers to explore new neighborhoods. The 2nd annual scavenger hunt begins on Saturday. People wanting to participate can download information and maps and even sign up with a team.

Sarai Rodriguez has worked from her food cart serving Mexican food along Broadway for five years.

“It’s vendor power,” she said.

Customers download the directions from a sign on the cart. Then, the map leads them around the boroughs to discover different food and merchandise.

For two decades, the street vendor project has organized workers and owners. The event is designed to encourage people to try out new places and explore neighborhoods.

Mahmoud’s Corner is on Steinway and 34th Avenue in Astoria, Queens.

“We have been here 38 years, since 1983. Famous, ask anybody,” said Mahmoud Mohammed and Youssef El Gendy.

The city has been working with owners and the street vendor project to develop regulations and a permitting system for the street vending industry. In addition, the health department has been doing inspections and letter grades will be posted on trucks and carts.

A waiting list for new licenses has been created as the city works to balance the interests of brick-and-mortar businesses.

Carina Kaufman-Gutierrez is with the Street Vendor Project.

”People want to go out and support a small business and try different types of food and merchandise,” Kaufman-Gutierrez said.

Customers can win prizes by participating in the event and checking in at locations.

It runs through the end of May.