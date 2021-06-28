Buttigieg tours New York rail tunnel as $11B project looms

NEW YORK — Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg has toured the century-old rail tunnel connecting New York and New Jersey as a long-delayed project to build a new tunnel gains steam.

Buttigieg accompanied members of the two states’ Congressional delegation including New York Sen. Chuck Schumer and fellow Democratic Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey Monday morning.

Last month the federal government gave the $11 billion project key environmental approvals necessary to secure full funding, after the project was delayed under the Trump administration.

The aging tunnel is a source of regular delays due to aging infrastructure.

A new tunnel would allow the old tunnel to be overhauled and then returned to use, eventually increasing capacity.