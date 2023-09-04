NEW YORK (PIX11) — A group of burglars is wanted for breaking into 13 homes in Queens and Brooklyn and stealing several of the homeowners’ luxury cars, according to police.

Surveillance video obtained by PIX11 News shows the men in action in Whitestone, Queens, the area the burglars have been targeting the most, police said.

The suspects attempted to break into three homes in Queens between June 2 and June 25 but were either confronted by homeowners or alarm systems, according to police, and fled the scene without taking anything.

Police said the suspects were able to break into a home near 222nd Street and stole an Audi SUV on July 21 around 4:30 a.m.

The suspects are accused of stealing at least 10 cars in both Queens and Brooklyn from July 21 to Aug. 2, according to police.

“It’s terrible,” said Louie Ventimilla, a homeowner in Whitestone.

Ventimilla has lived in the area for many years. He said he has cameras around his home for safety.

Police said when the men entered a home on 150th Street and 3rd Ave in Whitestone, an alarm startled them, but alarm systems are not always a deterrent for the men.

No one was injured during the robberies, authorities said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).