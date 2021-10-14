Burger Bash kicks off 14th Annual NYC Wine and Food Festival

New York City is world famous for its cuisine; from dollar slices to 5-star dining, there’s something to satisfy every taste.

It is something to celebrate as well.

The 14th annual NYC Wine and Food Festival runs through Sunday.

“I love the city and food scene. It’s going through a renaissance,” said Chef Spike Mendelssohn.

They’re opening a new restaurant in the city this fall.

Le Rivage Executive Chef and Owner Paul Denamiel has won best in show a few times. Last year’s event was held virtually.

“New York is back and we are hungry,” he said.

This year, Black Tap Craft Burgerd was awarded first place by the judges.