QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) – Police are searching for suspects who shot a 15-year-old boy in Queens on Monday.

The suspects fired their guns on 148th Street, police said, striking the teenager in the hand and leg. The suspects fled on foot from the scene, according to authorities.

The teenager was taken to Cohen Children’s Medical Center.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Erin Pflaumer is a digital content producer from Long Island who has covered both local and national news since 2018. She joined PIX11 in 2023. See more of her work here.