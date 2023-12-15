NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) – A bull that brought trains to a standstill at Newark Penn Station on Thursday will be living out the rest of his days in northwest New Jersey.

Passengers took videos of the bull running on the tracks around 11 a.m. Animal rescue was called in and helped tranquilize the bull.

The bull, named Ricardo, will live at Skylands Animal Sanctuary And Rescue in Wantage. He is receiving medical attention to make sure he’s OK.

