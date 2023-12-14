NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) – A bull is on the loose on train tracks near Newark Penn Station, causing delays to Penn Station, according to NJ TRANSIT.

NJ TRANSIT said delays could be up to 45 minutes. The agency posted a photo of the bull to its X account.

Tickets and passes are being cross-honored by PATH and Hoboken, Newark Penn and 33rd Street New York, according to the agency.

Amtrak is also experiencing delays, the agency wrote on X.

