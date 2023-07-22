NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11)– Six people were injured and multiple families displaced after an explosion and building collapse at the Steven Crane Housing Complex in Newark on Friday night.

Now, it’s hard to tell what’s in the pile of rubble but whatever was in the building is now gone, along with the side of the apartment building on South Pine Lane.

“I was sitting in a chair. My daughter was sitting on the couch and all of a sudden the door just boom, blew open,” said Brenda Hannah who was sitting in her living room when the explosion occurred. “I couldn’t move. I couldn’t move. I thought it sounded like a bomb. It scared me so bad. I was so nervous.”

The blast sent bricks flying and blasted doors off the hinges and as the roof and siding collapsed some residents were trapped inside.

“It was so many people getting hurt. They had to go up there and get the little boy out the building. They got the lady out the building and the person upstairs, he jumped out the window I think. Then they brought the lady and her son out. She was on the ground. When they got the little boy out, I just shut down. I couldn’t take it. These were my friends, that I’ve been knowing a long time,” Hannah said.

Hannah said her friend Mario seemed to be in the worst shape.

His family did not want to talk on camera but said he is in serious medical condition and has burns on his body. His birthday is next week, but he will likely spend it in the burn unit at the hospital.

Residents say in the days leading up to the explosion they smelled gas and reported it to the Newark Housing Authority.

Residents also said the housing authority has been going door-to-door and trying to find a possible gas leak.

PIX11 News reached out to the Newark Housing Authority, and we were told to call back on Monday during business hours.

Officials are not ready to say if this incident was gas-related or not, but PSEG spent the day checking the underground pipes.

“It’s gone. People lost all of their stuff, paperwork, and all that. I am just glad they came out of that alive,” said Tracey Hannah. “I can’t believe it because the way it blew, somebody should’ve lost their life but they didn’t. God was with them.”

The cause of the explosion is still under investigation.