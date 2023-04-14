THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) – A Bronx man is accused of brutally killing his ex-girlfriend’s dog during a fight in her apartment, the district attorney’s office said Thursday.

Victor Castillo, 32, allegedly picked up the 7-year-old Pomeranian, named Ken-Shin, by the neck and slammed the dog’s head into a coffee table during an argument with his ex at her home on Arthur Avenue on Feb. 9, according to the district attorney’s office.

“This was a spectacularly brutal act of animal abuse. The defendant is being held accountable for allegedly causing multiple fractures to the little dog’s head, killing him instantly,” District Attorney Darcel Clark said.

Castillo was arraigned Thursday on charges of aggravated cruelty to animals, which is a felony, per Clark’s office. His next court date was set for May 4.