Brooklyn’s Children Museum visitors celebrate Kwanzaa

CROWNS HEIGHTS, Brooklyn – Tuesday is the second day of Kwanzaa and visitors stopped by the Brooklyn’s Children Museum to learn more about the cultural celebration and its impact on the African diaspora.

Children and their families formed an interactive circle during a drum workshop and tapped away.



Yao Ababio, the founder and artistic director of Asase Yaa Cultural Arts Foundation, led the workshop where they all banged to rhythms on Djembe drums.

“Djembe means ‘to bring people together,’ so why not use a better drum to bring people together for this big celebration of Kwanzaa?” Ababio said.

Visitors were educated on the seven principles of Kwanzaa. The first day celebrates Umoja, or unity, and the second day celebrates Kujichagulia, which means self-determination.

The week-long celebration honors African American culture and heritage.

The Brooklyn Conservatory of music also held a performance, singing along to poems by Maya Angelou.

Parents, including Johari Taylor, were happy with information their kids are learning.

“I think it’s good because it sets a really good foundation on what Kwanzaa is for our children,” Taylor said.

This is the 14th annual celebration of the holiday for the museum ,which tries to put on at least one cultural event per month, according to Miriam Dalaei Fodera, the director of experience and engagement.

“This is our community,” Dalaei Fodera said. “We try, through all of our cultural programs, to represent the diversity of Brooklyn, of Crown Heights.”