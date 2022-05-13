BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — In Brooklyn there is a special music mentorship program supporting and uplifting budding musicians in NYCHA. Helping them break into the music industry, it’s bringing the community together.

Nyy Burton is a single mother from the Tompkins Houses. She is also a songwriter and singer. “I’ve been doing music writing since I was 8 years old. This group made me more confident in my work,” said Burton.

All of the talented young people are already on their way, even meeting with music executives, all thanks to a new program called From Blocks to Beats.

“They have jobs. This is their career and we love them. We are making it happen for Tompkins Houses,” said Kenesha Traynham-Cooper with the Tompkins NeighborhoodStat.

It’s a mentorship program designed for young NYCHA residents between the ages of 16-26 years old with music executives. It teaches leadership and the dos and don’ts of navigating the business side of the music industry from the inside, guided by successful music executives like D’Shaun McLaughlin.

Participants will spend six hours each week plus a Friday music workshop each week. Some will even receive a stipend. They are having a showcase on May 27 at 6 p.m. at the Tompkins Houses.

For more information on the program, visit the From Blocks to Beats website. If you want to help support the program, email cooperk@courtinnovation.org