BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Workers at the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in Downtown Brooklyn filed a petition to the National Labor Relations Board Monday to unionize.

Around 175 employees supported the petition to join United Auto Workers Local 2179, citing “health and safety concerns, harmful corporate restructuring, chronic staffing issues, and a long history of management abuse and bullying.”

The opening weekend of “Barbeheimer,” which brought moviegoers in droves to the dine-in cinema, reportedly pushed employees into chaos. One Alamo Drafthouse concierge told Patch that the Barbenheimer craze left workers overwhelmed with digital systems that couldn’t handle the rush of people.

“The workers of Alamo Drafthouse Downtown Brooklyn demand that the company respect its exploited workforce and share the profits reaped year-round with those who sacrifice their bodies, minds and hearts to create those profits,” organizers said.

The bargaining unit consists of more than 190 employees including wait staff, line cooks, bartenders, box office, custodians, and dishwashers.

Alamo Drafthouse did not immediately respond to PIX11’s request for a comment on the union petition.

Charline Charles is a digital journalist from Brooklyn who has covered local news along with culture and arts in the New York City area since 2019. She joined PIX11 News in 2022. See more of her work here.