EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A worker died after he accidentally locked himself in the freezer of a Brooklyn bakery Thursday morning, police said.

The 33-year-old man showed up to work at Beigel’s Bakery at 5700 Ave. D in East Flatbush at around 3 a.m. and went to clean the freezer before he accidentally locked himself in the unit, according to an NYPD spokesman.

Authorities found the body at around 10 a.m., police said.

No criminality is suspected, police said. The investigation is ongoing.