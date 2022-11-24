RED HOOK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 31-year-old man died while working in Brooklyn on Thursday, police said.

He was standing on a forklift while removing a pallet of doors near Columbia and Creamer streets, an NYPD spokeswoman said. The pallet of doors fell onto him. Another man was operating the forklift at the time of the deadly incident.

Police and medical workers responded to the scene around 5:35 p.m. after a 911 call. The man was unconscious and unresponsive when officers arrived. EMS pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Police have not yet publicly identified the man. The Medical Examiner’s Office will determine his cause of death.