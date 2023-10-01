BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – A hospital in Brooklyn finished transferring 116 patients successfully to other NYC Health + Hospitals sites after a severe coastal storm caused a power outage, officials announced on Sunday.

The transfer was finished late Saturday night, according to hospital officials, with the help of NYCEM, FDNY, NYPD, the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, its state partners, and state and federal regulatory and elected officials.

“As we continue to work to support our fellow New Yorkers after Friday’s storm, I’m proud of the thousands of public servants across our administration for the work they’ve done to keep New Yorkers safe and get our city back up and running,” said New York City Mayor Eric Adams. “That especially goes for the staff at Woodhull Hospital, which — in coordination with NYCEM and other city agencies — seamlessly transferred all of their patients to other hospitals to allow for electrical repairs to address damage caused by the storm.”

Officials have started to assess the damage from the storm and estimated it would take several days to make the hospital operational again.

As repairs continue, NYC Health + Hospitals will keep in touch with patients and their families to keep them updated.

“Once again, we showed how NYC Health + Hospitals works as a system to take care of all its patients,” said NYC Health + Hospitals/Woodhull CEO Gregory J. Calliste. “This could not have been accomplished without the work of the committed NYC Health + Hospitals/Woodhull staff, all the health system’s teams, and our government agency partners. We have a lot of work ahead of us, but we’ll be a stronger hospital because of it.”

The hospital will continue to divert all ambulances, and officials said no new patients are being accepted currently.

