CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police found a woman’s dismembered torso inside a shopping cart on a Brooklyn street early on Thursday, officials said.

The unidentified woman’s torso was inside a large bag in the shopping cart near the corner of Pennsylvania Avenue and Atlantic Avenue, police said. Officers had been called to investigate possible found body parts around 1:45 a.m.

Police have not yet identified the woman. The Office of the Medical Examiner will determine her cause of death.

The NYPD has not yet released any information about a suspect.

