CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A woman’s death in a Brooklyn fire last month has been deemed a homicide after her injuries revealed an accelerant was used in the blaze, according to law enforcement sources.

The unidentified woman died when the fire broke out at a Cypress Hills apartment building on Van Siclen Avenue near Fulton Street on Nov. 11 at around 3:55 a.m., authorities said. The victim was found unresponsive inside the apartment and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

A second person suffered minor injuries and refused medical attention at the scene. At the time of the fire, authorities didn’t believe the fire was suspicious.

There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.