SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police are looking for the man who slapped a woman from behind, causing her to fall onto the concrete with her children.

The 41-year-old victim was walking with her two children and her dog about 10:27 p.m. May 1 near 64th Street and 9th Avenue when she was approached by a stranger. That man slapped her buttocks from behind, police said.

When the victim attempted to stop the man from touching her, she fell to the ground. Her children, one in a stroller, also tumbled to the concrete, police said. The women, and her children, denied medical attention at the scene.

The whole incident was caught on video. Police are looking for the suspect, who fled in an unknown direction after the attack. He was last seen wearing a navy blue polo shirt, tan pants and white sneakers.

