Brianna Rodriguez was charged with attacking a subway rider in Brooklyn in what police described a bias attack. (Credit: NYPD)

PARK SLOPE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A woman was charged with allegedly attacking a subway rider in Brooklyn on Aug. 8, police said on Wednesday.

Brianna Rodriguez, 21, sat beside the 41-year-old victim aboard a northbound Q train inside the Newkirk Avenue subway station, police said. She then stood up unprovoked and repeatedly punched the victim, according to authorities.

The victim suffered bruising to the face and a laceration on her lip as a result of the attack. When the victim asked her why she hit her, Rodriguez allegedly said, “I hate Mexicans,” according to police.

The victim took a photo of the suspect before she ran off when the train pulled into the Seventh Avenue station. After an investigation by the Hate Crimes Task Force, Rodriguez was arrested around 7 a.m. on Wednesday. She was charged with assault and hate crime, officials said.