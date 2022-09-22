BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – A woman was randomly slashed in the face by a man while waiting on a New York City subway platform, police said.

The unprovoked attack happened inside the Atlantic Avenue-Barclays Center subway station in Brooklyn just before 6 p.m. on Wednesday, NYPD officials said.

A 30-year-old woman was standing on the northbound 5 train platform when a man came up to her and slashed her in the face with a sharp object, according to police. The assailant then allegedly fled up the stairs to the station’s mezzanine level and randomly punched a 47-year-old woman in the face.

EMS took both victims to hospitals for treatment, authorities said.

The suspect — believed to be in his 40s — hasn’t been caught by police.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).