Woman throws boiling water in man’s face, stabs him on Brooklyn street: NYPD

Surveillance images of a woman accused of throwing a cup of boiling water in a man’s face and then stabbing him on a Brooklyn street on Sept. 2, 2021, police say. (NYPD)

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn — Police on Thursday said they were looking for a woman accused of throwing boiling water in a man’s face before stabbing him on a Brooklyn street in early September.

According to the NYPD, back on Sept. 2, the man was standing on Humboldt Street, in the Williamsburg neighborhood, when the unknown woman approached him at around 6 p.m.

A argument ensued and soon escalated into a physical confrontation, authorities said.

The woman then threw a cup of boiling water in the 41-year-old victim’s face and proceeded to stab him in the chest with an unknown sharp object before running off, police said.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital with stab wounds to his chest and burns to his face and chest, according to the NYPD.

Police released the above surveillance images of the woman they’re looking for, in hopes the public could help identify or locate her.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).