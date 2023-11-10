FORT GREENE, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A woman threw hot coffee at a Brooklyn father and called him and his young son “terrorists” during an anti-Islamic hate crime assault this week, police sources said.

The incident happened at Edmonds Playground in Brooklyn’s Fort Greene neighborhood around 12:30 p.m. Monday, according to the NYPD.

The New York Daily News reported that the 40-year-old father was wearing a Palestinian scarf while he was with his 1-year-old son at the playground. The woman went up to the father and asked if they support Hamas, then told them they are both “terrorists” and that they don’t belong here, according to police sources.

The woman proceeded to throw her cellphone and a cup of hot coffee at the victim, authorities said. The victim was not hurt, police said.

The NYPD’s Hate Crimes task Force is investigating the incident. Police released surveillance images of the woman, who hasn’t been identified.

