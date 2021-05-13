Woman suffers collapsed lung in Brooklyn subway station stabbing

Police asked for help identifying this man in connection with a Brooklyn subway station stabbing. (NYPD)

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn — A man stabbed a woman in the back, shoulder and arms after she bumped into him in a Brooklyn subway station on Wednesday, police said.

The 60-year-old victim apologized to the man afterward, but when she turned to see if the No. 3 train was coming at the Pennsylvania Avenue station, the man attacked, stabbing her repeatedly, police said.

She suffered a collapsed lung and multiple puncture wounds to her torso.

After the assault, the man fled on foot southbound on Pennsylvania Avenue.

Police asked for help identifying the attacker. He’s believed to be in his 20s and around 5 feet, 6 inches tall. The man was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweater, dark-colored sweatpants and white sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).