NEW YORK (PIX11) – A woman has sued a Brooklyn funeral home after her mother’s body was allegedly buried with unclaimed bodies in the city.

Dawn Morales filed a $65 million lawsuit on Tuesday as a result of the gross negligence of the R.G. Ortiz Funeral Home in Brooklyn.

Morales’ mother, Nancy Dereyayla, died at her home on Aug. 27, 2021 and was taken to the Kings County Medical Examiner’s Office, according to the lawsuit. Morales had paid the funeral home to retrieve her mother’s body from the medical examiner’s office and have the body cremated.

The lawsuit said the R.G Ortiz Funeral Home, located on Havemeyer Street in Brooklyn, prepared a death certificate indicating the body was originally disposed of in Potter’s Field and cremated at Hudson Crematory in North Bergen, New Jersey. However, a letter from the crematory dated on Dec. 2 confirmed they never received or cremated Dereyayla’s body.

The lawsuit alleged the funeral home has yet to respond to a letter from Morales’ lawyer or offer her an explanation on the whereabouts of her mother’s body.

“It is unconscionable, how this Funeral Home could not only allow the body of Ms. Morales mother to remain unclaimed but to indicate her mother’s body was cremated when in fact it wasn’t, Moreover, their fail to notify her of their errors or offer any explanation as to the whereabouts of her mother is downright cruel and absolutely heart breaking,” said Phil Rizzuto, Morales’ attorney.