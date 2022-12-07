Police are searching for a group that allegedly strangled a woman in a Brooklyn subway station. (NYPD)

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A 25-year-old woman was dragged by her neck off a bench in a Brooklyn subway station early Sunday, police said.

The victim was sitting on the bench at the No. 2 train platform at the Grand Army Plaza subway station at 12:45 a.m. when she was attacked, according to the NYPD. The suspects surrounded her before dragging her off the bench by the neck, police said.

The woman was treated at the scene by EMS. The suspects fled, police said.

The NYPD released photos of the group but no descriptions were provided. There have been no arrests.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).