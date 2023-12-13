BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — An e-bike-riding burglar stole several packages from two apartment buildings in Brooklyn, police said.

The woman first took the boxes from a mail room in a building at 1104 Bedford Ave. at 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 18, according to the NYPD.

The suspect then stole several packages from a building at 963 Kent Ave. just after 2 a.m. on Dec. 6, officials said.

After both incidents, the woman fled on an e-bike.

There have been no arrests.

