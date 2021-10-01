Woman stabbed in the neck during fight in front of Brooklyn high school: NYPD

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn — A woman was stabbed in the neck during a fight involving at least one student in front of a Brooklyn high school on Friday afternoon, police said.

The victim, whose age was not immediately clear, was in front of the Rockaway Avenue school when she was attacked around 2 p.m., police said. Another woman, whose age also was not immediately clear, was taken into custody.

The women knew each other before the fight and stabbing, police said.

FDNY officials said the victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.

PIX11 has reached out to the Department of Education for additional details.

